Neighborhood meeting about Parkway Village in Roswell rescheduled

This meeting will allow the applicant to discuss a zoning variance that would reduce the neighborhood compatibility buffer from 150 feet to 40 feet. This would specifically apply to amend the sites at 280, 300, 310, and 320 Crossville Road. The meeting has been deferred to allow the applicant time to explore site plan options for the variance to the property.

Roswell’s Mayor and City Council will meet to discuss the same matter at 7 p.m. June 14.