Neighborhood meeting about Parkway Village in Roswell rescheduled

Roswell residents interested in changes at Parkway Village are invited to a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. May 13 at City Hall, 38 Hill St. AJC FILE
North Fulton County | 58 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Roswell residents interested in changes at Parkway Village are invited to a neighborhood meeting at 7 p.m. May 13 at City Hall, 38 Hill St. This meeting was originally scheduled for Mar. 11.

This meeting will allow the applicant to discuss a zoning variance that would reduce the neighborhood compatibility buffer from 150 feet to 40 feet. This would specifically apply to amend the sites at 280, 300, 310, and 320 Crossville Road. The meeting has been deferred to allow the applicant time to explore site plan options for the variance to the property.

Roswell’s Mayor and City Council will meet to discuss the same matter at 7 p.m. June 14.

