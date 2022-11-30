ajc logo
My Watch Alpharetta stocks small food pantry for hungry

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s Community Paramedic Program, My Watch Alpharetta, stocks a small food pantry with dietary staples to help fill food gaps for those in need. The program, part of the Alpharetta Fire Department, has reached out to community partners who can help provide food ingredients to help pull together meals.

As stated on the city’s website, “No one in our community should be wondering where their next meal will come from, but this concern is a reality for some.”

Those needing assistance, or wanting to help those in need, contact commparamedicine@alpharetta.ga.us, 678-920-3479 or 678-297-6247.

