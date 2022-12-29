Mowing the grass in Sandy Springs not cheap

Mowing the grass at all city-owned properties in Sandy Springs will cost taxpayers $285,680 for the six months remaining in Fiscal Year 2023. The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a contract with Georgia Green Landscaping for on-call mowing services.
The city received four quotes for the work, with Georgia Green Landscaping coming in lowest with an annual bid of $571,360. The highest of the four bids topped $1.1 million.
The city has previously contracted with Georgia Green Landscaping with successful results.
