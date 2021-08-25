Mountain Park tentatively adopts 7.9% percent property tax increase

Mountain Park has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will result in a 7.9% increase in property taxes. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 9.55 mills, an increase of .69 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 8.86 mills.
The city will hold three public hearings on this tax increase at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 and 6:30 p.m. and at a special called meeting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Community Building, 100 Lakeshore Drive.
For homeowners with a $200,000 home, the new tax rate will result in approximately $52.44 in increased property taxes. For a non-homestead property valued at $200,000 the increase will be approximately $55.20.
