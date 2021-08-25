Mountain Park tentatively adopts 7.9% percent property tax increase

The city will hold three public hearings on this tax increase at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 and 6:30 p.m. and at a special called meeting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the Community Building, 100 Lakeshore Drive.

For homeowners with a $200,000 home, the new tax rate will result in approximately $52.44 in increased property taxes. For a non-homestead property valued at $200,000 the increase will be approximately $55.20.