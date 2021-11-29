ajc logo
X

More Christmas events planned in North Fulton

Roswell will host their Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 preceded by a screening of the SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Roswell)
Caption
Roswell will host their Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 preceded by a screening of the SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Roswell)

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

More Christmas events are arriving soon in North Fulton.

They include:

Alpharetta’s Season of Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Downtown Alpharetta. Family-friendly activities will include snow flurries, photos with Santa, family photo opportunities, fire pits courtesy of Cutting Edge Firewood, holiday movies, pop-up caroling and the lighting of the Evans Family Christmas Tree on the Town Green. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 by Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. View many more Alpharetta events for Christmas at bit.ly/2ZCSzI4.

Roswell’s Merry Market Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Free to all. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. View the 4:30 p.m. SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama on the big screen on Bulloch Avenue, and participate in the Merry Market. bit.ly/3xyNxc3

Roswell’s Lighting of Town Square. 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. Hear choral performances by local high schools and a reading of “A Night Before Christmas” by Roswell Mayor Lori Henry. Santa Claus will arrive at dusk for the Christmas tree lighting and to take pictures with family and friends. Roswell’s Holiday Avenue will provide an opportunity for all ages to celebrate the start of the holiday season with activities and treats. bit.ly/3rcLNEe

Needed: Secret Santa adopters for Sandy Springs families in need by Solidarity Sandy Springs. $35 to $100/child. Almost 500 families need help with providing for their children for Christmas - mainly clothing and toys. Monetary donations: SolidaritySandySprings.org/givebutter and enter “Christmas.” Register as volunteers: bit.ly/3ljDSRA

Roswell’s Candy Cane Hunt. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10. $12, including pizza dinner. East Roswell Park Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. After eating pizza, search for all types of candy canes. Bring your flashlight and a container for your candy canes. Both parents and children must register to attend. Register: bit.ly/3o3lBK0

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Milton plans audit of city’s financial statements
Roswell app allows residents to report issues, get alerts
Johns Creek Recreation Program Coordinator receives Programmer of the Year award
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top