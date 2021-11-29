More Christmas events planned in North Fulton

Roswell’s Merry Market Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Free to all. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. View the 4:30 p.m. SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama on the big screen on Bulloch Avenue, and participate in the Merry Market. bit.ly/3xyNxc3

Roswell’s Lighting of Town Square. 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. Hear choral performances by local high schools and a reading of “A Night Before Christmas” by Roswell Mayor Lori Henry. Santa Claus will arrive at dusk for the Christmas tree lighting and to take pictures with family and friends. Roswell’s Holiday Avenue will provide an opportunity for all ages to celebrate the start of the holiday season with activities and treats. bit.ly/3rcLNEe