More Christmas events planned in North Fulton

More Christmas events are arriving soon in North Fulton.
They include:
Alpharetta’s Season of Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Downtown Alpharetta. Family-friendly activities will include snow flurries, photos with Santa, family photo opportunities, fire pits courtesy of Cutting Edge Firewood, holiday movies, pop-up caroling and the lighting of the Evans Family Christmas Tree on the Town Green. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 by Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. View many more Alpharetta events for Christmas at bit.ly/2ZCSzI4.
Roswell’s Merry Market Festival. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Free to all. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. View the 4:30 p.m. SEC championship game between UGA and Alabama on the big screen on Bulloch Avenue, and participate in the Merry Market. bit.ly/3xyNxc3
Roswell’s Lighting of Town Square. 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. Hear choral performances by local high schools and a reading of “A Night Before Christmas” by Roswell Mayor Lori Henry. Santa Claus will arrive at dusk for the Christmas tree lighting and to take pictures with family and friends. Roswell’s Holiday Avenue will provide an opportunity for all ages to celebrate the start of the holiday season with activities and treats. bit.ly/3rcLNEe
Needed: Secret Santa adopters for Sandy Springs families in need by Solidarity Sandy Springs. $35 to $100/child. Almost 500 families need help with providing for their children for Christmas - mainly clothing and toys. Monetary donations: SolidaritySandySprings.org/givebutter and enter “Christmas.” Register as volunteers: bit.ly/3ljDSRA
Roswell’s Candy Cane Hunt. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10. $12, including pizza dinner. East Roswell Park Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. After eating pizza, search for all types of candy canes. Bring your flashlight and a container for your candy canes. Both parents and children must register to attend. Register: bit.ly/3o3lBK0
