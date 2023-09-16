Momentum builds for Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago
X

The Roswell Arts Fund recently announced additions to the 3rd annual Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village taking place 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Holcomb Bridge Crossing.

Joining the event is Tamara Fuller, founder and owner of The Velvet Note Acoustic Living Room, as emcee for the festival and guitarist Grant Green Jr. He will share the stage with a lineup including Jason Marsalis, Eddie 9V, the Joe Alterman Trio, the Hibbard/Wright Project, Tyler Neal Band and the Tritone Youth Orchestra.

As a special treat for festival-goers, the Roswell Motoring Festival is staging a sneak peek of their 4th annual event with 20 vehicles for car enthusiasts to enjoy while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Information, including ticket options, artisan vendor market applications and sponsorship opportunities: https://www.RoswellArtsFund.org/Festival.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

UPDATE
Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink
1h ago

Credit: AP

Rhyne Howard scores 36 but Dream drop playoff opener
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
16h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Alpharetta to purchase 13 public safety vehicles
27m ago
Johns Creek making progress on Jones Bridge Road trail
20h ago
Sandy Springs to apply for grant funding to support police
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
21h ago
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top