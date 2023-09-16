Momentum builds for Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival

The Roswell Arts Fund recently announced additions to the 3rd annual Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival and Pop-Up Art Village taking place 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Holcomb Bridge Crossing.

Joining the event is Tamara Fuller, founder and owner of The Velvet Note Acoustic Living Room, as emcee for the festival and guitarist Grant Green Jr. He will share the stage with a lineup including Jason Marsalis, Eddie 9V, the Joe Alterman Trio, the Hibbard/Wright Project, Tyler Neal Band and the Tritone Youth Orchestra.

As a special treat for festival-goers, the Roswell Motoring Festival is staging a sneak peek of their 4th annual event with 20 vehicles for car enthusiasts to enjoy while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Information, including ticket options, artisan vendor market applications and sponsorship opportunities: https://www.RoswellArtsFund.org/Festival.