ajc logo
X

Misdemeanor arrests in Johns Creek, Milton to be sent to North Fulton jail

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Johns Creek and Milton city councils recently approved an agreement with Alpharetta, Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff to use the recently reopened North Fulton Jail at 2565 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta.

Citing staffing shortages and other complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Fulton Annex closed in March 2020. Fulton also stopped detaining individuals sentenced for misdemeanors and violations of local law at the Rice St. facility in Atlanta. Since then the cities have been working together to encourage the reopening of the North Fulton Jail.

In November the jail facility reopened after $517,000 in Fulton County-approved renovations were completed. The facility can hold roughly 70 detainees – both men and women.

Among the details, Johns Creek and Milton will reimburse Alpharetta for a portion of the utility costs at the facility, pay Fulton County a $60 processing fee per inmate and a $60 holding fee for each day an inmate is detained.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Bond granted to protesters charged with domestic terrorism2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants
18h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
7m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
7m ago

Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

STAR House helping young children find academic success
4h ago
Stress, lack of health care add to lower life expectancy for minorities
7h ago
Johns Creek adopts first 2023 budget amendment
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
23h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top