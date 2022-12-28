Misdemeanor arrests in Johns Creek, Milton to be sent to North Fulton jail

Citing staffing shortages and other complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Fulton Annex closed in March 2020. Fulton also stopped detaining individuals sentenced for misdemeanors and violations of local law at the Rice St. facility in Atlanta. Since then the cities have been working together to encourage the reopening of the North Fulton Jail.

In November the jail facility reopened after $517,000 in Fulton County-approved renovations were completed. The facility can hold roughly 70 detainees – both men and women.