Misdemeanor arrests in Johns Creek, Milton to be sent to North Fulton jail

The Johns Creek and Milton city councils recently approved an agreement with Alpharetta, Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff to use the recently reopened North Fulton Jail at 2565 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta.
Citing staffing shortages and other complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Fulton Annex closed in March 2020. Fulton also stopped detaining individuals sentenced for misdemeanors and violations of local law at the Rice St. facility in Atlanta. Since then the cities have been working together to encourage the reopening of the North Fulton Jail.
In November the jail facility reopened after $517,000 in Fulton County-approved renovations were completed. The facility can hold roughly 70 detainees – both men and women.
Among the details, Johns Creek and Milton will reimburse Alpharetta for a portion of the utility costs at the facility, pay Fulton County a $60 processing fee per inmate and a $60 holding fee for each day an inmate is detained.
