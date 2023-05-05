X

Mimosa Hall designated a landmark museum building

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department recently applied for and received back approval from the State Historic Preservation Office that Mimosa Hall will now be designated as a Landmark Museum Building.

This designation will allow the city to preserve the architectural and aesthetic integrity of the structure for future development. The city anticipates the title will also save money by providing more flexibility around fire, safety and code compliance during the renovation process.

According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in their letter to the city, the building meets the criteria for designation as a landmark museum building because it is a historic building, eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, is an architecturally significant building which retains a high degree of historic architectural integrity, it will be displayed as a museum and open to the public at least 12 days per year.

