Milton Zumba program to have Bollywood theme

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Milton’s latest addition to its recreational program will be a Zumba fitness program with a Bollywood theme. The city council recently approved a recreation provider agreement between the city and Rukhsana Alam, an official Bombay Jam Instructor, to provide the Recreational Zumba Program.

The program is expected to offer many health benefits to improve the quality of life for those who participate. All classes will take place at the Milton City Park and Preserve Community Center, Community Place, Bethwell Community Center and various Milton parks.

Pricing will vary depending on the program with the city receiving a 15% commission on each registration.

