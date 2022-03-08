Milton working to complete Local Road Safety Plan update

Based on recent public feedback and an analysis of crash data, Milton has identified “emphasis areas” for the plan to address topics that include: vehicle speeds, distracted drivers, roadway and shoulder conditions, non-motorized safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians, intersection safety, and wildlife (particularly deer).

The city hopes to finish the Local Road Safety Plan by May 2022. Learn more at www.cityofmiltonga.us/RoadSafety.