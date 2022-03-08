Hamburger icon
Milton working to complete Local Road Safety Plan update

Milton is developing a Local Road Safety Plan, a strategic document outlining priorities and strategies to make Milton's roadways safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Milton is working to strike a balance between improved transportation options and maintaining the city’s rural heritage. To that end, the city recently hosted three public forums to help guide the development of the Local Road Safety Plan, a strategic document outlining priorities and strategies to make Milton’s roadways safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The plan will identify problematic roadways, and identify possible solutions.

Milton’s Police and Public Works departments are spearheading the project, since law enforcement, transportation maintenance and design (including roads, sidewalks, roundabouts, etc.) are critical to safety.

Based on recent public feedback and an analysis of crash data, Milton has identified “emphasis areas” for the plan to address topics that include: vehicle speeds, distracted drivers, roadway and shoulder conditions, non-motorized safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians, intersection safety, and wildlife (particularly deer).

The city hopes to finish the Local Road Safety Plan by May 2022. Learn more at www.cityofmiltonga.us/RoadSafety.

