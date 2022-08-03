BreakingNews
BREAKING: Toddler wounded by gunfire near downtown Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Milton voters could lower senior property taxes

Milton voters decide Nov. 8 on whether to lower taxes for seniors.(Courtesy City of Milton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton voters decide Nov. 8 on whether to lower taxes for seniors.(Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In addition to mid-term elections, Milton voters will be able to vote Nov. 8 on whether to lower taxes for seniors.

Voters in the city will have three questions related to expanding the number of seniors who qualify for homestead tax exemptions.

One will look at combining the senior basic and senior additional exemptions to increase the tax break from $15,000 to $25,000 for all seniors 65 and older.

A second question on the ballot will ask voters to raise the qualifying income threshold for homestead exemption for those 70 and older from $72,264 to $100,000. Voters will also decide if existing homeowners who currently qualify will keep the benefits they receive under the present exemption structure.

No property tax increase is planned for any senior homeowner.

Non-senior homeowners will continue to receive Milton’s basic homestead exemption of $15,000 off the assessed value plus a 3% floating homestead for maintenance and operations.

Details about Milton’s current property tax and all homestead exemption opportunities information: www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/property-taxes.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Eighth-inning play becomes crucial in Braves’ loss to Phillies 2h ago
Plant Vogtle reaches major milestone with one of its new reactors
2h ago
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home
3h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
7h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
7h ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
5h ago
The Latest
Sandy Springs approves agreement with MARTA
12m ago
Johns Creek, Roswell working together on Nesbit Ferry
2h ago
Alpharetta’s approach to redevelopment a model for other cities
11h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
17h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top