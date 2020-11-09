Milton unveils plans for new Fire Station 42

In one of his last official acts before retiring, Milton Fire Chief Robert Edgar presented plans to the City Council for the new Fire Station 42 on Thompson Road.
The present Station 42, with 3,800 square feet, was built in the 1970s by Fulton County and taken over by the city after its 2006 incorporation. It is to be razed in the coming year and replaced with a new, 6,500-square-foot station.
According to city architect Robert Buscemi, the rebuilt facility will have a barn-like appearance; 12 parking spaces, up from five currently; eight bunk rooms, up from five sleeping cubes today; a back patio, and a fireplace in the middle of the main communal space.
“Perhaps most importantly, its drive-through bays mean firefighters will no longer need to get out and back the fire truck in from Thompson Road, and instead can drive in directly,” the city said.
