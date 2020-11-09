Milton unveils plans for new Fire Station 42

The present Station 42, with 3,800 square feet, was built in the 1970s by Fulton County and taken over by the city after its 2006 incorporation. It is to be razed in the coming year and replaced with a new, 6,500-square-foot station.

According to city architect Robert Buscemi, the rebuilt facility will have a barn-like appearance; 12 parking spaces, up from five currently; eight bunk rooms, up from five sleeping cubes today; a back patio, and a fireplace in the middle of the main communal space.