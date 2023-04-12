Milton unveils online tool to better inform safety decisions

Nothing to fear like HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the Milton Fire-Rescue Department recently unveiled CRAIG 1300, an online tool to help gather demographic data and better plan out fire and safety initiatives. A product of the National Fire Protection Association, the acronym CRAIG stands for Community Risk Assessment Insight Generator.
CRAIG incorporates incident data that’s overlayed with local community information like the number of fire or EMS incidents, known hazardous conditions and even false alarm calls. Data will also show the age, number of rooms and household sizes of Milton residences and the percentage of those 65-years-old and over in specific parts of the city.
“CRAIG 1300 is a useful, transparent, and informative tool that can make our department even more responsive and effective,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alex Fortner In a statement.
View data anytime: www.miltonga.gov/CRAIG1300.
