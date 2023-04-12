BreakingNews
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
X

Milton unveils online tool to better inform safety decisions

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Nothing to fear like HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but the Milton Fire-Rescue Department recently unveiled CRAIG 1300, an online tool to help gather demographic data and better plan out fire and safety initiatives. A product of the National Fire Protection Association, the acronym CRAIG stands for Community Risk Assessment Insight Generator.

CRAIG incorporates incident data that’s overlayed with local community information like the number of fire or EMS incidents, known hazardous conditions and even false alarm calls. Data will also show the age, number of rooms and household sizes of Milton residences and the percentage of those 65-years-old and over in specific parts of the city.

“CRAIG 1300 is a useful, transparent, and informative tool that can make our department even more responsive and effective,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alex Fortner In a statement.

View data anytime: www.miltonga.gov/CRAIG1300.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
6h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
21m ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
21m ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton police offering safe driving course for younger drivers
4h ago
Registration opens for Abernathy Arts Center summer camps
5h ago
Roswell to request changes to design of Historic Gateway Project
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
10h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top