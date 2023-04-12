Milton unveils online tool to better inform safety decisions

CRAIG incorporates incident data that’s overlayed with local community information like the number of fire or EMS incidents, known hazardous conditions and even false alarm calls. Data will also show the age, number of rooms and household sizes of Milton residences and the percentage of those 65-years-old and over in specific parts of the city.

“CRAIG 1300 is a useful, transparent, and informative tool that can make our department even more responsive and effective,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alex Fortner In a statement.