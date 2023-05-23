BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
Milton to repair water damage at Bell Memorial Park

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Last December, like much of the area, Milton experienced a hard freeze with below freezing temperatures for several days. Despite turning off the water in all parks, some pipes broke anyway.

The city repaired the broken water lines and filed an insurance claim. Damage occurred to Bell Memorial Park’s concession stand, restrooms, meeting room and maintenance building at 15245 Bell Park Road. Damage resulted not only from water, but by the plumbers who created access points to repair some of the broken pipes.

The city has approved a $20,568 construction services agreement with Prime Contractors to repair the access holes and remediate the water damage, including carpentry/trim work, painting and some flooring repairs.

