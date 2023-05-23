Milton to repair water damage at Bell Memorial Park

The city repaired the broken water lines and filed an insurance claim. Damage occurred to Bell Memorial Park’s concession stand, restrooms, meeting room and maintenance building at 15245 Bell Park Road. Damage resulted not only from water, but by the plumbers who created access points to repair some of the broken pipes.

The city has approved a $20,568 construction services agreement with Prime Contractors to repair the access holes and remediate the water damage, including carpentry/trim work, painting and some flooring repairs.