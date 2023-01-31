Milton to refinish basketball courts at 3 schools

Each year, as a part of Milton’s contract with the various schools that host the city’s recreational basketball programming, the city refinishes the courts to account for the additional wear and tear. This work will take place at Mill Springs Academy, Northwestern Middle School and Hopewell Middle School.
This refinishing consists of a screen buffing of the floor, chemical cleaning and application of two coats of MFMA approved Bona Sport gymnasium polyurethane.
The city council approved a $7,200 contract with Stevens Gymnasiums, the lowest of three bidders for the work.
Halftime Sports operates Milton’s Rec Basketball League for children in kindergarten through high school. Information about the program and upcoming playoff dates: www.halftimesports.net/city-of-milton-winter-recreation-basketball-league/.
