Milton to purchase combination fire engine, ladder truck

With ongoing growth in the city, and the reopening of Fire Station 42, the Milton Fire-Rescue Department has identified the need to add a ladder truck that is capable of also serving as an engine-pumper to the fleet (also known as a “Quint”).
At a recent meeting, the Milton City Council approved a $1,175,700 contract for the purchase of the Quint. This purchase was approved in a budget adjustment on May 10 to provide the needed ladder service to Milton, especially the Crabapple area.
According to city documents, “for fleet consistency and functionality, the quint will be built by Pierce Mfg. and will be provided by Pierce’s sole southeastern distributor, Ten-8 Fire & Safety, LLC. The Pierce Ascendant will take approximately 12 months to build.”
The approved contract takes advantage of a pre-pay program, which will save the city approximately $40,000 and avoid an up to 10% price increase in June due to the increase in cost for component parts seen across the automotive industry.