Milton to purchase combination fire engine, ladder truck

At a recent meeting, the Milton City Council approved a $1,175,700 contract for the purchase of the Quint. This purchase was approved in a budget adjustment on May 10 to provide the needed ladder service to Milton, especially the Crabapple area.

According to city documents, “for fleet consistency and functionality, the quint will be built by Pierce Mfg. and will be provided by Pierce’s sole southeastern distributor, Ten-8 Fire & Safety, LLC. The Pierce Ascendant will take approximately 12 months to build.”