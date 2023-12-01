Milton to provide safety alerts to cell phones

Communicating during an emergency is a high priority for Milton. After a review of available options, the city council has approved an agreement with Everbridge for a new text-based communication tool.

The program allows people to voluntarily sign-up to get news in categories like community events, council meetings, road closures and parks and recreation. Another option provides emergency communications related to public safety like severe weather or police activity.

This program will replace CodeRed, which had been the Milton Fire-Rescue Department’s past option for emergency weather communications. The Everbridge system costs about $2,000 less than Code Red for the first year, then more than $5,000 less annually in subsequent years.