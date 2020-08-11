Breaking News

Second ICE detainee dies from COVID-19 in southwest Georgia

X

Milton to pay $185K for roundabout land

Milton plans to build a roundabout at Hopewell and Thompson roads, and the city has agreed to pay $185,000 to settle an eminent domain proceeding over a parcel of land needed for the project.
Milton plans to build a roundabout at Hopewell and Thompson roads, and the city has agreed to pay $185,000 to settle an eminent domain proceeding over a parcel of land needed for the project.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County | 37 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Milton City Council has agreed to a consent order to pay $185,000 for land, the subject of eminent domain proceedings, needed for a proposed roundabout at Hopewell and Thompson roads.

The city required 1.04 acres of fee simple right-of-way owned by 158 Creamer Road LLC, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement on a purchase price, according to a staff report to the council.

Milton instituted eminent domain proceedings in Fulton County Superior Court and deposited $132,600 into the court registry as its estimate of just and adequate compensation, staff said.

The two parties have agreed to settle for $185,000, and the consent order would have the city remit the balance of $52,400 to the landowner, staff said.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.