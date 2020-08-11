Milton to pay $185K for roundabout land

The Milton City Council has agreed to a consent order to pay $185,000 for land, the subject of eminent domain proceedings, needed for a proposed roundabout at Hopewell and Thompson roads.
The city required 1.04 acres of fee simple right-of-way owned by 158 Creamer Road LLC, but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement on a purchase price, according to a staff report to the council.
Milton instituted eminent domain proceedings in Fulton County Superior Court and deposited $132,600 into the court registry as its estimate of just and adequate compensation, staff said.
The two parties have agreed to settle for $185,000, and the consent order would have the city remit the balance of $52,400 to the landowner, staff said.