Milton to host Earth Day Celebration at former Milton Country Club

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the renovated clubhouse-turned-community center and partially opened first trail in the 107-acre property’s passive park.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. attendees can enjoy wild animals saved by the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort, make toolboxes, enjoy free gardening classes, take a mindfulness class, enjoy sweet treats and coffee, and learn the basics of beekeeping, plus sample local honey.