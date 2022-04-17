ajc logo
Milton to host Earth Day Celebration at former Milton Country Club

Take a mindfulness class (led by instructors from Milton-based Mindful Seeds with Love GOGA ATL) during Milton's Earth Day Celebration at the former Milton Country Club site. (Courtesy Love GOGA ATL)

Take a mindfulness class (led by instructors from Milton-based Mindful Seeds with Love GOGA ATL) during Milton's Earth Day Celebration at the former Milton Country Club site. (Courtesy Love GOGA ATL)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Milton will celebrate Earth Day Saturday, April 23 at the former Milton Country Club, 1785 Dinsmore Road with hands-on activities, animal ambassadors, sweet treats and more.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the renovated clubhouse-turned-community center and partially opened first trail in the 107-acre property’s passive park.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. attendees can enjoy wild animals saved by the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort, make toolboxes, enjoy free gardening classes, take a mindfulness class, enjoy sweet treats and coffee, and learn the basics of beekeeping, plus sample local honey.

Take home a free rain barrel as well as sign up for classes: www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4faaa929abf9c16-earth.

