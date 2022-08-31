ajc logo
Milton to add traffic signal at Arnold Mill and Green roads

Milton recently approved moving forward to bring a traffic signal to the intersection of Arnold Mill Road/Ga. 140 and Green Road. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

In the agonizingly slow process to make traffic improvements on state roads, the Milton City Council recently approved moving forward to bring a traffic signal to the intersection of Arnold Mill Road/Ga. 140 and Green Road.

The process requires the city to coordinate with District 7 staff at the Georgia Department of Transportation for the new signal. At their recent council meeting, the city approved completing the GDOT application form for the permitting process to continue.

If approved, the design and construction for the intersection upgrades will be paid for using TSPLOST funds.

Interestingly, even though GDOT has full authority over the installation, maintenance and operation of a signal at this location, the entire costs of the electricity and telephone service used to operate the signal falls to the city without any cost to the Georgia Department of Transportation. GDOT may also ask the city to participate in the purchase, installation and maintenance of the signal.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
