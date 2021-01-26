Milton survey seeks public input on road safety

Milton is seeking road safety ideas from people who live, work and regularly travel through the city. They want to know where the public finds problematic roads, dangerous intersections, and other opportunities for safety improvements. Participate by completing a brief survey by Feb. 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonRoads.
“Our goal here is to improve quality of life,” Police Chief Rich Austin told the City Council last November when pitching the possibility of a Local Road Safety Plan. “If they live in fear that they may be involved in an accident and have had several close calls - [or maybe] they enjoy bicycling but they’re afraid to participate in that activity - that’s the kind of feedback that we want to hear.”
Review the Local Road Safety Plan presentation Milton presented at the Nov. city council meeting: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonRoadSafety.
Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonRoadSafetyPlan.