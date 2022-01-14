Hamburger icon
Milton signs contract to address mold issues at Fire Station 41

Milton has approved an emergency construction services agreement to address mold problems at Fire Station 41. (Google Maps)
Milton has approved an emergency construction services agreement to address mold problems at Fire Station 41. (Google Maps)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
In November 2021, Fire Station 41, 12670 Arnold Mill Road, at the intersection of Arnold Mill and New Providence roads in Milton, was temporarily shut down after an air quality assessment found black mold spores in its bunk room and common areas. According to the city, this condition was found after several firefighters reported moderate, allergy-like symptoms.

The Milton Fire-Rescue Department relocated its Station 41 manpower, equipment and resources about 1.5 miles to Roswell Fire Station 26, while working to promptly determine the best way to address the mold issues.

The Milton City Council was able to approve a $215,000 emergency construction services agreement on Jan. 3 with Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia to address the problem and extend the life of Station 41 for another five years. Work should begin this month and be finished in about six weeks.

