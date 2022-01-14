Milton signs contract to address mold issues at Fire Station 41

The Milton Fire-Rescue Department relocated its Station 41 manpower, equipment and resources about 1.5 miles to Roswell Fire Station 26, while working to promptly determine the best way to address the mold issues.

The Milton City Council was able to approve a $215,000 emergency construction services agreement on Jan. 3 with Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia to address the problem and extend the life of Station 41 for another five years. Work should begin this month and be finished in about six weeks.