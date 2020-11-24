Milton seeks public input for 5-year plan

Citizens, business leaders and other stakeholders are invited to take a brief survey; view an “Ideas Wall” on residential growth, business development, parks and recreation and other issues; and answer an open-ended question on how, strategically, Milton should approach the next five years at: https://bit.ly/35MdE2W

The site also has links to the visioning forums. Three sessions of 90 minutes apiece will be conducted via Zoom at noon Tuesday, Dec. 1; 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.