Milton seeks public input for 5-year plan

Milton invites residents to comment through a new social engagement platform, and to participate in “community visioning forums” to help the city draft a new, five-year strategic plan.
Citizens, business leaders and other stakeholders are invited to take a brief survey; view an “Ideas Wall” on residential growth, business development, parks and recreation and other issues; and answer an open-ended question on how, strategically, Milton should approach the next five years at: https://bit.ly/35MdE2W
The site also has links to the visioning forums. Three sessions of 90 minutes apiece will be conducted via Zoom at noon Tuesday, Dec. 1; 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
“Once completed and approved by Milton’s City Council – which should happen early next year – the Strategic Plan will guide officials’ decisions and the government’s functioning,” the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/3lQJNvD