Milton seeks nominations for exemplary city employees

Milton recently launched a new program to recognize employees who embody the best of Milton and its core values of service, ownership, teamwork, leadership and rural heritage. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Has someone working for the city of Milton left you with an overwhelmingly positive impression? Now is your time to give them a shout out.

The city recently launched a new program to recognize employees who embody the best of Milton and its core values of service, ownership, teamwork, leadership and rural heritage.

If you’ve had a positive interaction with individuals working at city hall, the police and court building or fire stations or know someone who has faithfully been serving the community, spearheading valuable projects and working collaboratively and innovatively nominate them at www.miltonga.gov/i-want-to/honor-a-city-employee.

Representatives from police, fire and city hall will evaluate each nomination before selecting several to be honored at an annual in-house awards ceremony. In addition, the city will showcase its exceptional workers on its social media and website.

