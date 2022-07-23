Milton seeks nominations for exemplary city employees

The city recently launched a new program to recognize employees who embody the best of Milton and its core values of service, ownership, teamwork, leadership and rural heritage.

If you’ve had a positive interaction with individuals working at city hall, the police and court building or fire stations or know someone who has faithfully been serving the community, spearheading valuable projects and working collaboratively and innovatively nominate them at www.miltonga.gov/i-want-to/honor-a-city-employee.