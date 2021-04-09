ajc logo
Milton seeking volunteers to clean up Birmingham Park

The Milton Land Conservancy and Milton Equestrian Committee is inviting volunteers to help clean up a designated area of Birmingham Park Apr. 24. (Courtesy Milton Land Conservancy)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Milton Land Conservancy and Milton Equestrian Committee is inviting volunteers to help clean up a designated area of Birmingham Park, 15949-16299 Old Bullpen Road, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Apr. 24.

Organizers hope to clear fallen trees and tree limbs from trails, eliminate ant hills and remove briars from narrow trails.

Volunteers are asked to dress in work clothing for protection and bring gloves, gardening equipment, and clippers if available. Additional tools needed include power saws, pole saws and hedge and weed trimmers with fuel, and hand operated limb trimmers. Drinking water will be provided.

Girl Scout Troup No. 16217 is updating trail signage.

