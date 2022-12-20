Milton seeking Citizens Government Academy applicants

The 8-week program begins Jan. 24 and meets on Tuesday evenings at city-owned and operated facilities. In addition to going to different locations, participants will hear from and interact with people from all city departments.

In the process, participants discover more about the work-lives, strategies, training, and tools of first responders such as police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. City leaders will explain the purpose and delivery of services of permitting, zoning and long-range planning.