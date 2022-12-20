ajc logo
X

Milton seeking Citizens Government Academy applicants

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

Milton is accepting applications to participate in the city’s sixth Citizens Government Academy.

The 8-week program begins Jan. 24 and meets on Tuesday evenings at city-owned and operated facilities. In addition to going to different locations, participants will hear from and interact with people from all city departments.

In the process, participants discover more about the work-lives, strategies, training, and tools of first responders such as police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. City leaders will explain the purpose and delivery of services of permitting, zoning and long-range planning.

Class members will also explore what it takes to ensure the safe, efficient movement of automobiles, bicycles and pedestrians around the city and how park facilities and recreational programs are planned and maintained.

Apply at www.miltonga.gov/CGA. Applications are due by Jan. 9. Questions or more information: Tom McKlveen at tom.mcklveen@miltonga.gov.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again
2h ago

DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
4h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
8h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Young Thug’s brother takes plea deal ahead of YSL trial
52m ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell police and fire receive treadmill donation
Lazy Dog Restaurant plans to hire 200 employees with signing bonus
Roswell to submit application for Save America’s Treasures Grant
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top