Milton seeking Citizens Government Academy applicants

Milton is accepting applications to participate in the city’s sixth Citizens Government Academy.
The 8-week program begins Jan. 24 and meets on Tuesday evenings at city-owned and operated facilities. In addition to going to different locations, participants will hear from and interact with people from all city departments.
In the process, participants discover more about the work-lives, strategies, training, and tools of first responders such as police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics. City leaders will explain the purpose and delivery of services of permitting, zoning and long-range planning.
Class members will also explore what it takes to ensure the safe, efficient movement of automobiles, bicycles and pedestrians around the city and how park facilities and recreational programs are planned and maintained.
Apply at www.miltonga.gov/CGA. Applications are due by Jan. 9. Questions or more information: Tom McKlveen at tom.mcklveen@miltonga.gov.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com