Milton seeking $500,000 grant to upgrade Milton City Park

Milton is applying to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for a $500,000 Land Water Conservation Fund grant to support the active acres outlined in the Milton City Park and Preserve Master Plan.
In this phase of the park development at 1785 Dinsmore Road (formerly the Milton Country Club), the plan calls for adding two tennis courts, reconfiguring the four existing ones, redoing the parking lot and adding a playground. Sand volleyball courts, pickleball lines on the tennis courts and an open-air addition to the back of the building that were part of the original plan will not take place with this funding.
The city has used grants to help pay for several capital projects in the past including the ADA trail, fishing pier and restroom facility at Providence Park.
Georgia allocated $7 million in 2022 for these grants and anticipates another $7 million for 2023. If awarded a grant, the city will be responsible for a one-to-one match. Costs incurred prior to the grant award are not eligible for reimbursement and funding is not awarded until fall 2024.
