Milton resumes indoor facility rentals

Milton has resumed rentals at its indoor facilities. Depending on availability, anyone can rent out space in Community Place, 2006 Heritage Walk or Bethwell Community Center, 2695 Hopewell Road.
The city discontinued indoor rentals in March 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Resuming indoor rentals is one of the last measures the city has approved in their efforts to return to normal as coronavirus cases have declined, hospitalization and infection rates have improved, and vaccines have become more available.
Reserve one of these indoor spaces: www.cityofmiltonga.us/registration and click the “Rent a Facility” tab.