Milton property tax bills due Dec. 15

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

For residents and business owners in Milton, 2022 property tax bills are due on Dec. 15. Bills were mailed to property owners in mid-October.

Milton’s millage rate for 2022 is 4.921 mills which includes the annual millage rate of 4.469 to fund general government operations and 0.452 mills for the Greenspace Bond. A mill is $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Information and to pay online: https://www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/property-taxes. Questions, contact City Hall at 678-242-2500 or propertytaxes@miltonga.gov.

