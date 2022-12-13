Milton property tax bills due Dec. 15

Milton’s millage rate for 2022 is 4.921 mills which includes the annual millage rate of 4.469 to fund general government operations and 0.452 mills for the Greenspace Bond. A mill is $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Information and to pay online: https://www.miltonga.gov/government/finance/property-taxes. Questions, contact City Hall at 678-242-2500 or propertytaxes@miltonga.gov.