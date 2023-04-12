X

Milton police offering safe driving course for younger drivers

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Milton Police Department offers an interactive program to teach young adults how to make safe, respectful and legal driving decisions. According to MPD, the National ‍Safety ‍Council ‍Southeastern ‍Council’s ‍Alive at 25 program “teaches young drivers how to take control of situations by taking personal responsibility for their own actions, attitudes and driving behaviors.” According to the NSC, “Alive at 25 focuses on inexperience, distractions, poor judgment, peer pressure, a tendency to underestimate risk, decision making and consequences.” The course is designed to complement standard driver education programs.

This defensive driving program, designed for drivers between the age of 15 and 25, is taught by local law enforcement officers in a single 4-hour class offered every two weeks. For those needing it, ‍students ‍finishing the course will ‍receive ‍a ‍certificate ‍of ‍completion ‍to ‍present ‍to ‍court. Cost is $45.

Information and registration: www.miltonfirstresponders.org/alive-at-25.html. Questions: Officer Fannon at charles.fannon@miltonga.gov.

