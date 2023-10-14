Milton planning to fill trail gaps in Crabapple-area

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $47,800 agreement with Practical Design Partners for design engineering for multi-use trail connections along Crabapple Road.

This project was identified in the 2020 Trail Prioritization Plan and begins with survey and design engineering services and construction plans to close open spaces between sidewalk sections.

One segment will connect the multi-use trail in front of Parkview subdivision to Arbor North. The next segment will remove the 5-foot concrete sidewalk and add a multi-use trail from the Waterside subdivision to the entrance of Crabapple Crossroads.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
