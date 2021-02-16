Milton plan proposes widening Morris Road to reduce congestion

A presentation at the city’s Jan. 20 council meeting also indicated the traffic improvement plan will include expansion of the roundabout at Webb Road to two lanes in the north-south direction, and an additional south “through” lane will be added at the intersection of Bethany Bend.

The plan includes Reduced Conflict U-Turn intersections, or RCUTs, at Morris Road and Deer Trail, Lathene Road and Flamingo Drive. Traffic from these side roads will no longer be allowed to make left turns. Drivers will be able turn right onto Morris Road and then make a U-turn at nearby points in the median to return left. RCUT intersections are said to reduce fatal crashed by as much as 70%.