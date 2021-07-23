Milton partners with Southern Conservation Trust for former country club land

Milton has entered into an agreement with Southern Conservation Trust, Inc. for a land management implementation plan for the former Milton Country Club. The goal is to meet the objectives of the adopted master plan to convert the land to a passive nature preserve for public recreational and educational purposes, including preservation and creation of scenic views, unique natural resources, and biodiversity.
Under this contract, Southern Conservation Trust will develop a 5-part Land Management Implementation Plan to return the former golf course to natural native conditions with areas of passive recreational use for the community.
The property in its natural form was a combination of hardwood forests on the hillsides, pine forests in the flatlands, and bottomland hardwood forest along the stream banks and water saturated areas. Open meadows with native flowers and plants are also recommended for the property.
The 5-part plan will include a baseline study documenting the current flora, fauna and soil. Based on those findings, and the master plan guidelines, the subsequent 4 components will include a permanent vegetative erosion control planting plan, a hydrological features planting plan, habitat restoration and a grant support document.