Milton opens golf cart registration

Milton has launched a registration process for personal transportation vehicles to help ensure the safety of vehicles, passengers and citizens within the city. This includes golf carts modified for street use and other PTVs.

Registration costs $15 and will last for five years. Complete the fillable form online at www.miltonga.gov/home/showdocument?id=6638.

Bring the completed form to the Finance window at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, to obtain a registration sticker or mail the form to city hall Re: PTV Registration.

Additional information: www.miltonga.gov/PTVs.