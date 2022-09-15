Milton opening new equestrian-friendly spaces

The property includes a parking lot designed for horse trailers to turnaround. The greenspace contains flatter meadows and Milton-style fencing ideal for a ride or a stroll.

Plus, the city has added an additional parking lot to Birmingham Park, Old Bullpen Road, large enough for horse trailers to turn around. The parking space also includes new hitching posts and connecting trails from the new lot. The lot will open as soon as a new water source being installed there is fully operational.