Milton opening new equestrian-friendly spaces

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

No horses are required to enjoy Milton’s recently opened new greenspace, a 21-acre pasture-like terrain at the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads, but the equine community is excited nonetheless. The city purchased this greenspace in April 2019, utilizing $1.4 million from the greenspace bond fund.

The property includes a parking lot designed for horse trailers to turnaround. The greenspace contains flatter meadows and Milton-style fencing ideal for a ride or a stroll.

Plus, the city has added an additional parking lot to Birmingham Park, Old Bullpen Road, large enough for horse trailers to turn around. The parking space also includes new hitching posts and connecting trails from the new lot. The lot will open as soon as a new water source being installed there is fully operational.

