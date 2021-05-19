Milton open house offers chance to define ‘character areas’

Milton officials invite the public to a 2040 Comprehensive Plan Open House 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 20 at Community Place, the small building next to City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk. This open house will introduce the community to how the Comprehensive Plan proposes to define Milton’s eight “character areas.”
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan will help define future short and long-term plans regarding land use, economic development, transportation, sustainability, placemaking and branding.
View the proposed programs: www.cityofmiltonga.us/home/showdocument?id=4734.
The open house will include boards with the proposed character area descriptions, short term work program items, the future land use map, and other visuals to review. The public can provide input at this event or afterward through June 3 at www.cityofmiltonga.us/engagement.