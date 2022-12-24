Milton offers new art program for children 3 to 12

Milton is partnering with Kidcreate Art Studio to offer a new arts program with classes across a variety of art mediums and formats for children as young as 3 up to 12 years old.
Two weekly choices include:
• “My Favorite Things” for ages 3 to 6, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and March 15.
• “Canvas and Clay” (painting and clay techniques) for ages 5 to 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and March 15.
Kidcreate will also offer four “mini-camps” on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and during Fulton County Schools’ February mini-break. All classes will take place in the new Community Center at Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road.
Information: www.miltonga.gov/registration, click on the “Art” tab.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest