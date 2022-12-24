ajc logo
Milton offers new art program for children 3 to 12

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago

Milton is partnering with Kidcreate Art Studio to offer a new arts program with classes across a variety of art mediums and formats for children as young as 3 up to 12 years old.

Two weekly choices include:

• “My Favorite Things” for ages 3 to 6, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and March 15.

• “Canvas and Clay” (painting and clay techniques) for ages 5 to 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and March 15.

Kidcreate will also offer four “mini-camps” on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and during Fulton County Schools’ February mini-break. All classes will take place in the new Community Center at Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road.

Information: www.miltonga.gov/registration, click on the “Art” tab.

