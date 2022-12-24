Milton offers new art program for children 3 to 12

• “Canvas and Clay” (painting and clay techniques) for ages 5 to 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays between Jan. 25 and March 15.

Kidcreate will also offer four “mini-camps” on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and during Fulton County Schools’ February mini-break. All classes will take place in the new Community Center at Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road.