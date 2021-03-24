Milton needs help naming former country club

Milton’s efforts to transform the former Milton Country Club are moving ahead, but need a new name. The city is inviting residents to submit ideas for the 137-acre property on Dinsmore Road by leaving comments on the city’s Facebook page to be shared with the city council.
According to the city’s website, the site is divided into two parts: “an active” component for recreation programs and facilities and a “passive” part designed to be more natural without development.
The site is already home to the City Pool and Milton Tennis Center. “More exciting changes are coming in the coming months -- including a clubhouse renovation, a trail through the property, and the ongoing evolution of the landscape to become more natural and pastoral.”
Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/FormerMiltonCC.