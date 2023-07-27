Milton making glass recycling easier

Through a partnership with Strategic Materials, Milton residents can recycle glass in a large container at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive.

To make the process even easier, the city recently upgraded the glass recycling bin with new stairs, a camera and signage.

The new signage will help direct people to the recycling bin at the back of the parking lot and stairs will make it easier for people to drop off their glass bottles and jars. The new bin is bigger and its deposit windows are higher than before.

A camera inside the bin will make it easier to determine when the public works department needs to seek a replacement bin.

An additional sign explains the program and how many tons of glass have been collected in recent years.

Milton’s sustainability webpage includes a list of locations where residents can recycle additional items that might not be acceptable in curbside bins: www.miltonga.gov/sustainability.