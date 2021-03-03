X

Milton makes zoning change to encourage larger lots

The Milton City Council recently approved a zoning change designed to incentivize large lots while also providing more flexibility to residential developers. (Courtesy City of Milton)
The Milton City Council recently approved a zoning change designed to incentivize large lots while also providing more flexibility to residential developers. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County | 30 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Milton City Council recently approved a zoning change designed to incentivize large lots while also providing more flexibility to residential developers.

In June 2018, the city council limited the number of lots that could access a street via a modified single-family residential driveway to five lots.

Since that time, several developments have used these regulations that help preserve the rural character of Milton. Based on this success, the city has changed the number of lots that can utilize this type of driveway (thus not requiring frontage on a street) to an unlimited number of lots as long as each lot is a minimum of 3 acres.

“This is something we’ve all been working toward,” Mayor Joe Lockwood said. “I certainly think it’s a [step] in the right direction.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.