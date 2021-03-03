Milton makes zoning change to encourage larger lots

In June 2018, the city council limited the number of lots that could access a street via a modified single-family residential driveway to five lots.

Since that time, several developments have used these regulations that help preserve the rural character of Milton. Based on this success, the city has changed the number of lots that can utilize this type of driveway (thus not requiring frontage on a street) to an unlimited number of lots as long as each lot is a minimum of 3 acres.