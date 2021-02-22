Milton makes it clear city cannot do business with employees or officials

In a review of the city’s purchasing policies, Milton uncovered some contradictions.
“We were reviewing ... language in both the purchasing section and then comparing that to the ethics code, and found that there were some inconsistencies,” City Attorney Ken Jarrard explained. “The judgment call was that if we were going to tidy it up, let’s tidy it up in a way that’s more conservative and ethically transparent.”
Specifically, the city has removed language that would allow city government acquisitions or purchases from city employees or officials if approved by the city council. Changes also removed language that permitted such transactions if the official or employee was “the only available source” and prohibits the city from getting any services from an employee or official.
By adopting these revisions, the ordinance makes it clear that the city cannot engage in business with city employees or officials except under very limited circumstances. This will bring the current purchasing policy in line with the ethics policy so there is no conflicting language in the two sections.
Clarifying these two codes ensures the city remains compliant with Georgia code which, “except under narrow exceptions, makes it illegal for an employee or officer of a political subdivision to sell real or personal property to the political subdivision.”