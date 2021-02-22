Milton makes it clear city cannot do business with employees or officials

“We were reviewing ... language in both the purchasing section and then comparing that to the ethics code, and found that there were some inconsistencies,” City Attorney Ken Jarrard explained. “The judgment call was that if we were going to tidy it up, let’s tidy it up in a way that’s more conservative and ethically transparent.”

Specifically, the city has removed language that would allow city government acquisitions or purchases from city employees or officials if approved by the city council. Changes also removed language that permitted such transactions if the official or employee was “the only available source” and prohibits the city from getting any services from an employee or official.