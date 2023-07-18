Milton leaders voice opinions on replacement bridge aesthetics

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago
X

At a recent Milton city council meeting, the Public Works Department asked the council to offer feedback on the appearance of five bridges the Georgia Department of Transportation intends to replace in 2025 and 2026. The aging bridges along Birmingham, Freemanville, Hopewell, Hickory Flat and Clarity roads will be replaced to bring them up to current design standards for load carrying capacity.

Councilmembers expressed a preference for design features including stone treatments, painted brown guardrails, and Milton-branded “gateway monuments” on bridges, but seemed uninterested in having timber features like a covered bridge.

The projects are all in the preliminary design phase. In each case, traffic is expected to be impacted with detours for 9 to 12 months. Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques will be implemented in some cases to reduce road closures and detours to 90 days or less.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report11h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting
13h ago

17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Southlake Mall shooting
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
15h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Roswell Arts Fund announces Beaucoup Jazz and Blues Festival
Early bird pricing for Alpharetta Chamber golf tournament ends soon
Johns Creek to officially open Cauley Creek Park July 18-22
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top