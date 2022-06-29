Milton launches webpage for equestrian community

Milton recently launched a special page on its website focused on the city’s equestrian community.
The site features a map of the many horse farms found in the city as well as pertinent videos featuring local equestrians of interest.
One video features “Lionheart WORKS,” a vocational program that places young adults with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences in jobs around Milton including at the farm of Tony Rich, the Milton Equestrian Committee Chair. Another video discusses how fireworks stress horses and how you can help.
The webpage also includes a slideshow featuring local barns.
The city plans to continue building the page with more information, resources and videos. View the new webpage at www.tinyurl.com/MiltonEquestrians.
About the Author