Milton launches Plant! Milton to encourage community to plant trees

Milton City Arborist Sandra Dewitt will head the city's new tree initiative, Plant! Milton. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Milton recently launched Plant! Milton, “a multi-pronged initiative intended to engage, educate, and encourage residents to do what they can to plant trees and keep Milton green.”

The effort is the result of the city’s Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance, which focuses primarily on tree removal requirements along with a public outreach effort to support the planting and proper care of trees.

According to the city’s social media, Mayor Peyton Jamison stated, “Trees can add character, color, and much more to any community – particularly one like Milton, where so many of us enjoy the outdoors. Plant! Milton is a terrific, living testament to this fact and trees’ special importance to our city. I look forward to seeing this initiative grow, along with more Milton trees.”

Milton’s City Arborist Sandra Dewitt heads up Plant! Milton, which will feature a special webpage, www.cityofmiltonga.us/PlantMilton, with information about planting, trees, events, and more.

Other initial efforts include “Ask the Arborist” will provide an opportunity to ask questions (by emailing askthearborist@cityofmiltonga.us), Arbor Day festivities, Mark Law Arboretum information for virtual or in-person visits, and Plant! Milton-themed merchandise.

“Whether in your yard, along our roads, or around public spaces, trees are very much a part of Milton’s identity and why so many of us love this city,” Dewitt said in the same social media post, “We hope that Plant! Milton will nurture that love so that it grows – much like we hope that we’ll have more trees growing and thriving here.”

