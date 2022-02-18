Milton launches Plant! Milton to encourage community to plant trees

The effort is the result of the city’s Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance, which focuses primarily on tree removal requirements along with a public outreach effort to support the planting and proper care of trees.

According to the city’s social media, Mayor Peyton Jamison stated, “Trees can add character, color, and much more to any community – particularly one like Milton, where so many of us enjoy the outdoors. Plant! Milton is a terrific, living testament to this fact and trees’ special importance to our city. I look forward to seeing this initiative grow, along with more Milton trees.”