Milton invites public to Comprehensive Plan meeting

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, according to a city announcement. The public can attend in person; participate on Zoom via the link, https://zoom.us/j/99507888781, or watch on Milton’s Facebook page using the Facebook Live feature.

“On Tuesday, CPAC members will consider what they feel should be Milton’s main priorities over the next two decades,” the city said. “This will include a review of the city’s last such priorities, detailed in the 2016 Comprehensive Plan update, as well as a discussion of what they should be going forward.”