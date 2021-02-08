X

Milton invites public input at three comprehensive plan meetings

Milton residents and business owners are encouraged to attend one or more of three upcoming meetings about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. (Courtesy City of Milton)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Milton residents and business owners are encouraged to attend one or more of three upcoming meetings about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan: 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18. The meetings will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. As with other council meetings, the public can attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Links are available on the city’s Facebook page and website: www.cityofmiltonga.us.

According to the city, the “Comprehensive Plan is a wide-ranging document that looks two decades into the future, conceiving what Milton should ideally look like then and how to make that idyllic vision a reality. It should articulate policies, priorities and potential projects that will align with the values of and benefit those who live, work and play in Milton.”

