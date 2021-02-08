Milton invites public input at three comprehensive plan meetings

Milton residents and business owners are encouraged to attend one or more of three upcoming meetings about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan: 6 p.m. Feb. 8, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18. The meetings will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk. As with other council meetings, the public can attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Links are available on the city’s Facebook page and website: www.cityofmiltonga.us.
According to the city, the “Comprehensive Plan is a wide-ranging document that looks two decades into the future, conceiving what Milton should ideally look like then and how to make that idyllic vision a reality. It should articulate policies, priorities and potential projects that will align with the values of and benefit those who live, work and play in Milton.”