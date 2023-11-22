BreakingNews
Milton introducing new classes for little ones

Credit: Tree of Learning

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Tree of Learning to offer a new outdoor recreation program for children ages 3-to-5.

Cassi Beach, founder and instructor for Tree of Learning, offers preschool and lower elementary outdoor environmental education. This program will meet weekly at Bell Memorial, 15245 Bell Park Drive and Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive.

Classes, beginning soon, will provide music, movement, science and nature themes. Topics will include flora/fauna, animals, the water cycle and trees.

Pricing will vary basedon the program. The city will receive a 15% commission on each registration.

