Milton introducing new classes for little ones

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Tree of Learning to offer a new outdoor recreation program for children ages 3-to-5.

Cassi Beach, founder and instructor for Tree of Learning, offers preschool and lower elementary outdoor environmental education. This program will meet weekly at Bell Memorial, 15245 Bell Park Drive and Providence Park, 13440 Providence Park Drive.

Classes, beginning soon, will provide music, movement, science and nature themes. Topics will include flora/fauna, animals, the water cycle and trees.