Milton Historical Society webpage celebrates area’s rich history

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

If you’ve ever found an arrowhead in a Milton field you may just wonder about the area’s Native American history. Or perhaps, you wonder how the city, so far outside metro Atlanta was established. The answers can be found on a new webpage created by the city and the Milton Historical Society: www.miltonga.gov/residents/history/.

The webpage provides a broad overview dating back to the time when the Cherokee established villages, created ceremonial mounds, built log cabins and grew corn in the area. It explores the creation and demise of the once-Milton County and how the construction of major roadways like Ga. 9 and Ga. 400 impacted the region.

The nonprofit historical society provides monthly history-themed posts on the city’s Facebook page, works with the city’s GIS team to produce an interactive map of historic sites at www.tinyurl.com/MiltonHistoricalMaps and a page showcasing cemeteries in the area: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonGraves.

