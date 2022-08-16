ajc logo
X

Milton hires new finance director

Milton recently hired Karen Ellis as the city’s new Finance Director. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton recently hired Karen Ellis as the city’s new Finance Director. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton recently hired Karen Ellis as the city’s new Finance Director. She replaces Bernadette Harvill, who was promoted to Assistant City Manager.

Ellis recently served as the Director of Finance for Panama City Beach, Florida.

Between 2012 and 2020, she was Sandy Springs’ Director of Finances and Administrative Services/Chief Financial Officer. There, Ellis managed more than 20 employees, oversaw the city’s annual budget and audit processes, managed various special projects, and played a central role in Sandy Springs’ City Center development.

“We are excited to have someone with Karen’s unique experience and energy serving the community of Milton,” said City Manager Steve Krokoff in a city post. “Milton has long taken pride in its financial management, and we expect Karen can help build off of that important legacy.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Morris Brown College’s hard reset has started17h ago
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
19h ago
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out
1h ago
Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns
1h ago
Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns
1h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
18h ago
The Latest
Sandy Springs plans for a Holocaust memorial continues to be controversial
18h ago
Sandy Springs wants public feedback on $7.8M Roswell Road project
Scarecrows returning to Roswell this fall
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top