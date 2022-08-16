Milton hires new finance director

Milton recently hired Karen Ellis as the city’s new Finance Director. She replaces Bernadette Harvill, who was promoted to Assistant City Manager.
Ellis recently served as the Director of Finance for Panama City Beach, Florida.
Between 2012 and 2020, she was Sandy Springs’ Director of Finances and Administrative Services/Chief Financial Officer. There, Ellis managed more than 20 employees, oversaw the city’s annual budget and audit processes, managed various special projects, and played a central role in Sandy Springs’ City Center development.
“We are excited to have someone with Karen’s unique experience and energy serving the community of Milton,” said City Manager Steve Krokoff in a city post. “Milton has long taken pride in its financial management, and we expect Karen can help build off of that important legacy.”
