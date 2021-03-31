Milton Fire-Rescue Department names new chaplain

The Milton Fire-Rescue Department recently welcomed its new chaplain, Rabbi Michael Bernstein of Congregation Gesher L’Torah in Alpharetta.
“I am excited and honored to be a part of the work the Milton Fire Department does,” said Rabbi Bernstein. “I know that it’s important for the firefighters to know they have someone to turn to.”
Fire chaplains have the challenging task of notifying family members in the event a firefighter is injured or killed. They may meet and assist family members at the hospital to provide emotional and spiritual support and help families with grief counseling.
In addition to being based at the Gesher L’Torah synagogue, Rabbi Bernstein has experience as a police chaplain in Johns Creek.